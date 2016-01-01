See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Fania Samuels, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Fania Samuels, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (93)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Fania Samuels, MD

Dr. Fania Samuels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Samuels works at Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samuels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center
    10160 Bustleton Ave Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Mitral Valve Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Samuels?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fania Samuels, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fania Samuels, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Samuels to family and friends

    Dr. Samuels' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Samuels

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fania Samuels, MD.

    About Dr. Fania Samuels, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1255305017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fania Samuels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samuels works at Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Samuels’s profile.

    Dr. Samuels has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.