Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanny Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Fanny Berg, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (North Wilmington)2000 Foulk Rd Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 475-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?
By far the best Dermatologist in the area.
About Dr. Fanny Berg, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1720182256
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Melanoma and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.