Overview

Dr. Faozan Narvel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Narvel works at Westland Internal Medicine Inc. in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.