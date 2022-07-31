Dr. Farah Al-Saffar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Saffar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Al-Saffar, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Al-Saffar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Arizona

Locations
Baylor Scott & White Advanced Heart Failure Clinic - Dallas3410 Worth St Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-6856
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-Saffar is my husband's cardiologist. After more than a three-year wait, my husband recently received a heart transplant. There have been many, many serious complications and challenges. Dr. Al-Saffar is not only incredibly smart but is also kind and compassionate. She listens well, answers questions, understands the complex emotional process that patients and families face during the transplant process, and is very patient. There are no words adequate to describe my respect, appreciation, and admiration for Dr. Al-Saffar. She is the very best of the very best in every possible way.
About Dr. Farah Al-Saffar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1972846285
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- University Of Florida, Shands Hospital-Jacksonville
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Saffar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Saffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Saffar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Saffar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Saffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Saffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.