Dr. Farah Ali, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farah Ali, MD

Dr. Farah Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their residency with Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center

Dr. Ali works at FRISCO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GROUP LLC in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ali's Office Locations

    Frisco Behavioral Health Group LLC
    4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 213-6400
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Schizophrenia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Schizophrenia

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Dr. Ali is so Amazing!!! She listens very well, always calm and is a life saver!! She is very professional and always polite...I am so blessed/happy that I found her!!! Her staff is wonderful as well...very nice, friendly and professional.
    — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Farah Ali, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
    • 1922411230
    Education & Certifications

    • Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
    • Psychiatry
