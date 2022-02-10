See All Family Doctors in Roswell, GA
Dr. Farah Ali, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Farah Ali, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. 

Dr. Ali works at North Roswell Internal Medicine in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Roswell Internal Medicine
    11050 Crabapple Rd Ste 104B, Roswell, GA 30075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 645-0017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Cough
Limb Swelling
Insomnia
Cough
Limb Swelling

Treatment frequency



Insomnia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Farah Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962799734
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
