Dr. Farah Ashraf, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Ashraf works at Premier Medical Group - Rheumatology Division in New Windsor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.