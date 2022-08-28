Dr. Farah Awadalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awadalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Awadalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Awadalla, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Beach, CA. They graduated from Drexel University.
Dr. Awadalla works at
Locations
Coast Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center31852 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 301-8019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I received Mohs surgery in August 2022 from Dr (Bobby) Awadalla. I have, unfortunately, received many treatments and several surgeries for skin cancer. Dr. Awadalla is the best. Literally painless from start to finish. He is all business but friendly at the same time. Anyone who needs skin cancer surgery should absolutely contact Dr. Awadalla.
About Dr. Farah Awadalla, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Greek and Persian
- 1669608790
Education & Certifications
- Leonard H. Goldberg at Methodist Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Drexel University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awadalla speaks Greek and Persian.
