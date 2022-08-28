See All Dermatologists in Laguna Beach, CA
Dr. Farah Awadalla, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Farah Awadalla, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Beach, CA. They graduated from Drexel University.

Dr. Awadalla works at Coast Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coast Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center
    31852 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 301-8019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 28, 2022
    I received Mohs surgery in August 2022 from Dr (Bobby) Awadalla. I have, unfortunately, received many treatments and several surgeries for skin cancer. Dr. Awadalla is the best. Literally painless from start to finish. He is all business but friendly at the same time. Anyone who needs skin cancer surgery should absolutely contact Dr. Awadalla.
    Daniel Reynolds — Aug 28, 2022
    About Dr. Farah Awadalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669608790
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Leonard H. Goldberg at Methodist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farah Awadalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awadalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awadalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awadalla works at Coast Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Laguna Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Awadalla’s profile.

    Dr. Awadalla has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awadalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Awadalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awadalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awadalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awadalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

