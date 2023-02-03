Overview of Dr. Farah Hameed, MD

Dr. Farah Hameed, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hameed works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.