Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Farah Hameed, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (95)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Farah Hameed, MD

Dr. Farah Hameed, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Hameed works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hameed's Office Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Farah Hameed, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679747182
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farah Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hameed works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hameed’s profile.

    Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

