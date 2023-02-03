Dr. Farah Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Hameed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farah Hameed, MD
Dr. Farah Hameed, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hameed works at
Dr. Hameed's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown, 51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly, a wonderfully attentive experience. I really appreciated that Dr Hameed listened and asked clarifying questions to get an understanding of my situation. Also, very clear instructions on care and follow-up. Columbia Dr in general is a very efficient location, so wait times are negligible, but you don't feel rushed. Thanks!
About Dr. Farah Hameed, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
