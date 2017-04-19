Overview

Dr. Farah Malick, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Malick works at Michigan Dermatology Center in Troy, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.