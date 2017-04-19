See All Dermatologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Farah Malick, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Farah Malick, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Malick works at Michigan Dermatology Center in Troy, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Dermatology Center PC
    38865 Dequindre Rd Ste 104, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 743-9330
  2. 2
    Michigan Dermatology Center, PLLC
    2077 Hiller Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 706-1570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Hives
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hives
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Dermatitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 19, 2017
    I have had Psoriasis since the 80s, going thru seven doctors and some bizarre treatments. Dr Farah and office mgr. Heather, have worked hard to find a positive result from the new meds on the market, and gain approval from my insurer. I even receive calls from them after office hours to check in!
    Jeff johnson in Grosse pointe mi — Apr 19, 2017
    About Dr. Farah Malick, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891819801
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, San Francisco
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farah Malick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Malick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

