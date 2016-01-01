Overview

Dr. Farah Monzur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Monzur works at Stony Brook University Hospital in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.