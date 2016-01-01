Dr. Farah Monzur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monzur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Monzur, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Monzur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
East Setauket Office3 Technology Dr Ste 300, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-5220
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd Rm 60, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farah Monzur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1447575667
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
