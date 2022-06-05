Dr. Farah Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Morgan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
-
1
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
2
Women's Health Only1 Plaza Dr Ste 103, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
I have been seeing Dr. Morgan for several years, trust her explicitly and have recommended her to others so many times! She is knowledgeable, professional, thorough and so down to earth! She will listen and explain clearly.
About Dr. Farah Morgan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1699966614
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morgan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.