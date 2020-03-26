Dr. Farah Sani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Sani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farah Sani, DO
Dr. Farah Sani, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Sani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sani's Office Locations
-
1
Keyvan Bahadi, M.d.2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 103, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1321
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sani?
It was truly my pleasure to meet Dr. Farah Sina today. She was smart as a whip and funny. No bulls%!# here. She discussed many options for taking better care of myself. She motivated me, immensely. Looking forward to our second visit via FaceTime. Look out Dr. Farah, here I come; homework in hand!!
About Dr. Farah Sani, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1447272414
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sani works at
Dr. Sani speaks Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.