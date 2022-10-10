Dr. Succaria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah Succaria, MD
Dr. Farah Succaria, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Succaria works at
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5933Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Johns Hopkins Children's Center Pediatric Specialists - Howard County Medical Pavilion10710 Charter Dr Ste 420, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 546-1500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fantastic doctor. She takes time to discuss her treatment and also looks at your general health as related to dermatology. My husband and I both have been seeing her.
- Dermatology
- English
Dr. Succaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Succaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Succaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Succaria.
