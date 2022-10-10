See All Dermatologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Farah Succaria, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farah Succaria, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Succaria works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5933
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center Pediatric Specialists - Howard County Medical Pavilion
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 420, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 546-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Fantastic doctor. She takes time to discuss her treatment and also looks at your general health as related to dermatology. My husband and I both have been seeing her.
    — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Farah Succaria, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750878302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Succaria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Succaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Succaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Succaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Succaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Succaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

