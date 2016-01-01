See All Family Doctors in Homewood, AL
Dr. Farah Sultan, MD

Family Medicine
2.7 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Farah Sultan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Christian Medical College in Vellore, India - M.D. and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Sultan works at Vitalogy Wellness Center in Homewood, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitalogy Wellness Center
    2704 20th St S, Homewood, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 413-8599
    Monday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Disease Prevention Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Management Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Integrated Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumecca IPL  Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medical Management of Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Nutrition Support for Cancer Patients Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(14)
Leave a review

About Dr. Farah Sultan, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
NPI Number
  • 1750499596
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Family Medicine - Baylor University in Houston, Texas at San Jacinto Methodist Hospital
Internship
  • Rhode Island Hospital
Medical Education
  • Christian Medical College in Vellore, India - M.D.
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Farah Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sultan works at Vitalogy Wellness Center in Homewood, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sultan’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.

