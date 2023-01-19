Overview

Dr. Farah Turk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Turk works at Family Health Center Of Plainfield in Plainfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.