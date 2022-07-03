Overview of Dr. Farah Villanueva, DO

Dr. Farah Villanueva, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Villanueva works at Comprehensive Pain And Sports Rehabilitation in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.