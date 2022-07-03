Dr. Farah Villanueva, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Villanueva, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farah Villanueva, DO
Dr. Farah Villanueva, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Villanueva works at
Dr. Villanueva's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 374-8191
-
2
Providence Medical Institute - Torrance Neurology , Torrance, CA4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 560, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villanueva?
Dr. Villanueva is an absolutely amazing doctor! I see her for my chronic migraines and she truly takes the time to go over everything with me and understand all of my health needs. I cannot recommend her enough, I wish all doctors were like her. Her office is very professional and there is never a long wait to see her. She’s truly a great doctor.
About Dr. Farah Villanueva, DO
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144511262
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villanueva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villanueva works at
Dr. Villanueva has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villanueva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villanueva speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanueva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.