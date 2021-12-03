See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Angella works at Florida Electrophysiologist Associates in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Electrophysiologist Associates
    180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 311, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 589-6124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Angella?

    Dec 03, 2021
    I can’t express how impressed I am with the care and attention Dr Angella has shown me! Due to some frustrating incidents with my prior EP, my cardiologist recommended that I get another opinion regarding my cardiac “episodes”. I did not feel as though my previous EP was “hearing” my concerns about my health, and when I felt worse after my second ablation (in four months), it was time to move on… I am so glad I did! When I first met with Dr Angella, she patiently listened to all that I had to express about how frustrated I was feeling and she approached my case like a detective! She asked that I give her a week to do some investigating (going to Bethesda to find my records, etc). She worked fast and called me within two working days, spending lots of time on the phone explaining her theories. Her office promptly called (when she said they would) and set up everything for my next ablation. When at JFK, it was apparent that the hospital nurses and support staff respect Dr Angella.
    Kim G. — Dec 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Angella to family and friends

    Dr. Angella's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Angella

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD.

    About Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073557815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angella works at Florida Electrophysiologist Associates in Atlantis, FL. View the full address on Dr. Angella’s profile.

    Dr. Angella has seen patients for Heart Disease, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Angella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.