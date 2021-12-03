Overview

Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Angella works at Florida Electrophysiologist Associates in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.