Overview

Dr. Faraidoon Golyan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Golyan works at Nabatian Medical Practice PLLC in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Chest Pain and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.