Overview
Dr. Faraidoon Golyan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Sinai Northshore Med Assocs6902 Austin St Fl 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 793-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Faraidoon Golyan, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1174559926
Education & Certifications
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
