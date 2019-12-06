Overview of Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD

Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Univ Hosp and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Touchan works at Catholic Health in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Lewiston, NY, Montclair, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.