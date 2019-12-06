See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Niagara Falls, NY
Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD

Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Univ Hosp and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Touchan works at Catholic Health in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Lewiston, NY, Montclair, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Touchan's Office Locations

    Mount St. Mary's Neighborhood Health Center
    3101 9th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 284-8917
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Center for Women
    5300 Military Rd # 22, Lewiston, NY 14092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 298-2224
    The Center for Innovative GYN Care
    325 Claremont Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 787-4379
    Manhattan Office
    352 7th Ave Rm 1202, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 787-4379

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touchan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Touchan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Touchan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Touchan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Touchan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Touchan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touchan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touchan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touchan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

