Dr. Faranak Vossoughi, MD
Overview of Dr. Faranak Vossoughi, MD
Dr. Faranak Vossoughi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Vossoughi works at
Dr. Vossoughi's Office Locations
1
Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital-first Colony16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 634-2639
2
Oakbend Medical Center Williams Way Campus22003 Southwest Fwy, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 341-4862
3
Katy Hand & General Surgery P.A.19255 Park Row Ste 202, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 693-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’d like to thank Dr. Faranak Vossoughi and her team for her accurate diagnosis and management of my wrist pain. For the past two years, I met a few doctors in Canada before being recently referred to Dr. Vossoughi during my short trip to Houston. I was impressed how quickly I was booked to see her. She is realistic, truthful, and provided me with detailed explanation. I would highly recommend Dr. Vossoughi
About Dr. Faranak Vossoughi, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Danish, Norwegian, Persian and Swedish
- 1093830689
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Palmetto Health Richland
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vossoughi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vossoughi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vossoughi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vossoughi works at
Dr. Vossoughi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vossoughi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vossoughi speaks Danish, Norwegian, Persian and Swedish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vossoughi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vossoughi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vossoughi, there are benefits to both methods.