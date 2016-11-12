Overview

Dr. Faraz Berjis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Berjis works at Gastroenterology Associates of the East Bay in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.