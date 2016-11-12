Dr. Faraz Berjis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berjis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faraz Berjis, MD
Dr. Faraz Berjis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Berkeley Office2510 Webster St, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 548-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Berjis has been my gastroenterologist for 6 years now. He also took care of my late father. I appreciate his warm, caring professional nature and compassion towards his patients. He was particularly compassionate when he was in the CCU the night my father had a series of myocardial infarctions which eventually led to his death. He immediately joined the team as they tried to save his life. He also has a nice sense of humor. I'll continue to be under his excellent care.
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- St Georges U
