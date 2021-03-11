Dr. Khursheed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faraz Khursheed, MD
Dr. Faraz Khursheed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore100 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 649-7070
American Pain Experts1164 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 202, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 678-1074
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He is the best. He listens. He treats you as an individual. I have had other pain specialists & all of them put together have not helped me as much as Dr. K.
- 20 years of experience
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Khursheed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khursheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khursheed has seen patients for Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khursheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khursheed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khursheed.
