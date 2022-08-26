Dr. Faraz Kureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faraz Kureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faraz Kureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Kureshi works at
Locations
Axis Cardiovascular Pllc4871 Williams Dr Bldg 1, Georgetown, TX 78633 Directions (512) 240-5025
Austin Heart Coumadin Clinic3801 N Lamar Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 407-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. David's Medical Center919 E 32nd St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 476-7111
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to several cardiologist over the years and I can honestly say he was the best I have come across. He treats you like you are family. He is very well versed in all things health and heart. You are in good hands . I have recommended him to others and they have had been grateful that he was able to help them.
About Dr. Faraz Kureshi, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1437383080
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
