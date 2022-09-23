See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Faraz Valaie, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (67)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Faraz Valaie, MD

Dr. Faraz Valaie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Valaie works at Dr. Valaie, MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valaie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Valaie, MD
    1601 Dove St Ste 125, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 225-0101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Aging Face
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 67 ratings
Patient Ratings (67)
5 Star
(66)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 23, 2022
Dr. Valaie is a skilled facial expert. His work is on a level I did not know existed. He knows exactly where to place each filler and creates his perfect masterpiece by blending his expertise with an incredibly artistic eye. I will continue to travel from Nevada to be his patient. Yes, he is THAT good!
Angel — Sep 23, 2022
About Dr. Faraz Valaie, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972807022
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Faraz Valaie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valaie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Valaie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Valaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valaie works at Dr. Valaie, MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Valaie’s profile.

67 patients have reviewed Dr. Valaie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valaie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valaie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valaie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

