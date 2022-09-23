Dr. Faraz Valaie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valaie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faraz Valaie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Valaie, MD1601 Dove St Ste 125, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 225-0101
Dr. Valaie is a skilled facial expert. His work is on a level I did not know existed. He knows exactly where to place each filler and creates his perfect masterpiece by blending his expertise with an incredibly artistic eye. I will continue to travel from Nevada to be his patient. Yes, he is THAT good!
Dr. Valaie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valaie works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Valaie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valaie.
