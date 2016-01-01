Overview of Dr. Farda Qureshi, MD

Dr. Farda Qureshi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at FARDA QURESHI, MD. in Sunnyvale, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.