See All Pediatricians in Sunnyvale, CA
Dr. Farda Qureshi, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farda Qureshi, MD

Dr. Farda Qureshi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Qureshi works at FARDA QURESHI, MD. in Sunnyvale, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farda Qureshi, Md.
    500 E Remington Dr Ste 15, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 730-2200
  2. 2
    San Jose Office
    2101 Forest Ave Ste 116, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 730-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Farda Qureshi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1285601252
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda U Chldns Hosp
    • Loma Linda U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farda Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

