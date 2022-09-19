See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small West Hollywood, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD

Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Esmailian works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Esmailian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-3851
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis

Treatment frequency



Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr. Esmailian came into our lives like an angel and a superhero at a moment's notice and saved my father's life. I have never been around a more knowledgeable, confident and reassuring doctor in my life and I owe our family's current happiness and stability to the excellent care he took of my dad. Dr. Esmailian is known to take on the most challenging of heart procedures, and despite my dad having a complex quad heart bypass surgery about a week ago, he is now home comfortable and we here all have tears of joy. I am forever grateful to Dr. Esmailian and his wonderful team.
    Mark G — Sep 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD
    About Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861426314
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego
    Internship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmailian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esmailian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esmailian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esmailian works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Esmailian’s profile.

    Dr. Esmailian has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esmailian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Esmailian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmailian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmailian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmailian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

