Overview

Dr. Fareed Shaikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Shaikh works at Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Specialists in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.