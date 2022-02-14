Overview

Dr. Farees Farooq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Farooq works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.