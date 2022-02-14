Dr. Farees Farooq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farees Farooq, MD
Dr. Farees Farooq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Gastro One2999 CENTRE OAK WAY, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 684-5500
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Farooq is extremely competent, knowledgeable, thorough, compassionate, and respectful. He also has an excellent bedside manner. I received treatment from him through my experiences with colorectal cancer. An effective medical team is vital when you need it most. I recommend Dr. Farooq without any hesitation.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Farooq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooq has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooq.
