Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD
Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Rush Urogynecology - Suite 11381725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mercy Clinic Obgyn - 10004 Kennerly Suite 230a10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 230A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1800
Rush Primary Care - Oak Brook2011 York Rd Ste 2000, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 724-1300
Rush Obstetrics and Gynecology1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8060
Rush Obstetrics and Gynecology - Olympia Fields3900 W 203rd St, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (312) 563-6000
Rush South Loop1411 S Michigan Ave # 44, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 454-2700
Rush Women's Health - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Benefit Fund
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Hindi
- 1790702322
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Incontinence Sling Procedure, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks French and Hindi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.