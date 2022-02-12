Overview of Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD

Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Rush Urogynecology - Suite 1138 in Chicago, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO, Oak Brook, IL, Olympia Fields, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Incontinence Sling Procedure, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.