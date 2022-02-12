See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD

Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Rush Urogynecology - Suite 1138 in Chicago, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO, Oak Brook, IL, Olympia Fields, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Incontinence Sling Procedure, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Urogynecology - Suite 1138
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-6000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Clinic Obgyn - 10004 Kennerly Suite 230a
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 230A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 525-1800
  3. 3
    Rush Primary Care - Oak Brook
    2011 York Rd Ste 2000, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 724-1300
  4. 4
    Rush Obstetrics and Gynecology
    1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-8060
  5. 5
    Rush Obstetrics and Gynecology - Olympia Fields
    3900 W 203rd St, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-6000
  6. 6
    Rush South Loop
    1411 S Michigan Ave # 44, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 454-2700
  7. 7
    Rush Women's Health - Oak Park
    610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incontinence Sling Procedure
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 12, 2022
    Service was awesome
    — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, French and Hindi
    • 1790702322
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Incontinence Sling Procedure, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

