Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD is a Dermatologist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Sandoval works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Warts and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Round Rock
    1760 Round Rock Ave Bldg B, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 583-3376
  2. 2
    Rabin Greenberg Dermatology
    7515 Main St Ste 770, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-6171
  3. 3
    Dermatology Associates of Sugar Land
    2225 Williams Trace Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 313-0006
  4. 4
    Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    8825 FM 2244 Rd, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 328-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Warts
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Warts
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1447571849
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Dermatology
