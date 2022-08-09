Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD is a Dermatologist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Locations
Round Rock1760 Round Rock Ave Bldg B, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 583-3376
Rabin Greenberg Dermatology7515 Main St Ste 770, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-6171
Dermatology Associates of Sugar Land2225 Williams Trace Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 313-0006
Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery8825 FM 2244 Rd, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sandoval is very kind and professional. She listens and explains her diagnosis well. I'm confident that she will provide the best care for me.
About Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1447571849
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandoval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandoval speaks Spanish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.