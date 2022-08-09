Overview

Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD is a Dermatologist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.



Dr. Sandoval works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Warts and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.