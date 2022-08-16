Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD
Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Denton, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi's Office Locations
-
1
Star Renal Care Pllc8668 John Hickman Pkwy Ste 1003, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 842-8743Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Baylor Clinic4343 N Josey Ln # 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 668-9713
-
3
Star Renal Care1705 W University Dr Ste 112, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 842-8743
-
4
Flowermound Clinic4400 Long Prairie Rd, Flowermound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 668-9713
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazi?
Excellent care for my loved one.
About Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1598797060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
