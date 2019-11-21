See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Fareha Malik, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fareha Malik, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Malik works at Advanced Psychiatry of Elgin in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Psychiatry of Elgin
    2130 Point Blvd Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 783-0307

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Alliance
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 21, 2019
    Doctor Malik is knowledgeable, professional and courteous and she is an expert in her field. We have had nothing but excellent care and good experiences. She is kind, thorough and compassionate and genuinely seems to care. The staff has been extremely accommodating, friendly and competent (especially Robin). I am very suspicious of any bad reviews and you should be too.
    Denise Neumann — Nov 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Fareha Malik, MD
    About Dr. Fareha Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1780692038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fareha Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malik works at Advanced Psychiatry of Elgin in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Malik’s profile.

    Dr. Malik has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

