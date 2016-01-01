Dr. Brnouti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fares Brnouti, MD
Overview of Dr. Fares Brnouti, MD
Dr. Fares Brnouti, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Brnouti's Office Locations
St Josephs Regional Medical Center703 Main St Ste A2418, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
About Dr. Fares Brnouti, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- 1194957126
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
