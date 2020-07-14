Dr. Diarbakerli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fares Diarbakerli, MD
Overview of Dr. Fares Diarbakerli, MD
Dr. Fares Diarbakerli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their residency with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center/Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Diarbakerli's Office Locations
Fares Diarbakerli MD PC716 Broad St Ste 2A, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 221-3122
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 221-3122
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Fares himself is extremely knowledgeable and kind. I came in as a high risk pregnancy and he was very thorough and put both me and my husband at ease throughout the entire 9 months. The techs, and nurse are sweet. However, please note that their office is ALWAYS overbooked. They have never been able to keep an appointment on time regardless of the time we set it to from first thing AM, mid day or last appt. I've waited longer than an hour for a scheduled appointment. With that in mind, the staff is constantly trying to catch up with how far behind their day goes and sometimes I do feel rushed out which is unfortunate. After dr Fares delivers our next baby and I'm done with child rearing, I'll likely find a new gynecologist just because of the wait time
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center/Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diarbakerli accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diarbakerli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diarbakerli has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, C-Section and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diarbakerli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Diarbakerli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diarbakerli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diarbakerli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diarbakerli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.