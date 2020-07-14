Overview of Dr. Fares Diarbakerli, MD

Dr. Fares Diarbakerli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their residency with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center/Mount Sinai School of Medicine



Dr. Diarbakerli works at Fares Diarbakerli MD PC in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, C-Section and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.