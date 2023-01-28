See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Minnetonka, MN
Dr. Farha Khan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (64)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farha Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.

Dr. Khan works at Minnetonka Medical Center in Minnetonka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Counseling and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minnetonka Medical Center
    15450 Highway 7 # 225, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maple Grove Hospital
  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Counseling
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Counseling
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Thyroid Goiter
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Osteoporosis
Thyroiditis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Diabetes
Endocrine Disorders
Gestational Diabetes
Hirsutism
Hungry Bone Syndrome
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyponatremia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Klinefelter Syndrome
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pituitary Disease
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Premature Ovarian Failure
Secondary Hypertension
Thyroid Biopsy
Transgender Disorders
Turner Syndrome
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 28, 2023
    I worked with my GP for multiple years to improve my metabolic health and I wasn't able to make any positive changes. I was referred to Dr. Khan in Jan. '22 and it was life changing. From my very first appointment, she demonstrated she cared about me and was committed to supporting me on my journey to improve my health. She listened to my concerns and goals, asked clarifying questions, and recommended a medical plan to help me achieve a successful outcome. I felt she truly became my advocate when my insurance company initially denied the Rx. She continued to work with my insurance company to verify I met the criteria for coverage and could get the Rx. She definitely went above and beyond! In subsequent visits, Dr. Khan was always personable and took the time to listen and to provide positive feedback and recommendations for continued success on my plan. I am grateful for Dr. Khan’s care and highly recommend her.
    Suzanne B. — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Farha Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730121765
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1997
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia University St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia University St.Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Joseph's College - Karachi, Pakistan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Minnetonka Medical Center in Minnetonka, MN. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Counseling and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

