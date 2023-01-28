Dr. Farha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farha Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farha Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Minnetonka Medical Center15450 Highway 7 # 225, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
I worked with my GP for multiple years to improve my metabolic health and I wasn't able to make any positive changes. I was referred to Dr. Khan in Jan. '22 and it was life changing. From my very first appointment, she demonstrated she cared about me and was committed to supporting me on my journey to improve my health. She listened to my concerns and goals, asked clarifying questions, and recommended a medical plan to help me achieve a successful outcome. I felt she truly became my advocate when my insurance company initially denied the Rx. She continued to work with my insurance company to verify I met the criteria for coverage and could get the Rx. She definitely went above and beyond! In subsequent visits, Dr. Khan was always personable and took the time to listen and to provide positive feedback and recommendations for continued success on my plan. I am grateful for Dr. Khan’s care and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Farha Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1730121765
Education & Certifications
- 1997
- Columbia University St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Columbia University St.Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- St. Joseph's College - Karachi, Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Counseling and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.