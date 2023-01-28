Overview

Dr. Farha Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Khan works at Minnetonka Medical Center in Minnetonka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Counseling and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.