Dr. Farhaan Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhaan Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Metro Heart Group of St. Louis Inc10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-0602
- 2 7345 Watson Rd Lowr LEVEL1, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 842-0602
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmad performed a triple bypass on my husband two weeks ago. Everything went well. Besides being very professional, he talked to us until we understood everything. He was very reassuring and gave us hope. All is good.
About Dr. Farhaan Ahmad, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609923598
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
