Dr. Farhad Aduli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aduli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhad Aduli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhad Aduli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, North Oaks Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Aduli works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Tammany Heart/Vascular Institute20 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 777-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- PPO Plus
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aduli?
Doctor Aduli is the best doctor and practice I've ever met. He is very through and better than excellent with his bedside manner. I trust him for everything, and he definitely listens and has great staff that make all the test they run inhouse (which is a huge plus). And I'm not the easiest person to have as a patient. He values his patients time and goes out of his way to make sure he leaves no stone unturned. I promise you that you will never go wrong with selecting Dr. Aduli and his practice with any of your needs!!!!
About Dr. Farhad Aduli, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1023051372
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aduli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aduli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aduli works at
Dr. Aduli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aduli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Aduli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aduli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aduli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aduli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.