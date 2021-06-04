Dr. Farhad Ardeshirpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardeshirpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhad Ardeshirpour, MD
Overview of Dr. Farhad Ardeshirpour, MD
Dr. Farhad Ardeshirpour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ardeshirpour works at
Dr. Ardeshirpour's Office Locations
Socal Plastic Surgery145 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 242-8608
Ardesh Facial Plastic Surgery11620 Wilshire Blvd Ste 280, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 242-8608
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ardeshirpour is an outstanding doctor and an AMAZING cosmetic surgeon. He did a facelift revision for me after a botched facelift by another doctor. Two weeks ago I had a revision neck lift. Dr. Ardeshirpour did the procedure in his office without general anesthesia. I couldn't be happier with the results. I live and work in Beverly Hills and I have had procedures done with at few famous ones, but they are not the future. Dr. Ardeshirpour is the Rising Star in Beverly Hills. I recommend him without doubt or reservation Marion
About Dr. Farhad Ardeshirpour, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
