Overview of Dr. Farhad Ardeshirpour, MD

Dr. Farhad Ardeshirpour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ardeshirpour works at Ardesh Facial And Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.