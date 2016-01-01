Dr. Arjomand accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhad Arjomand, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farhad Arjomand, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Pulmonary Medicine329 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1578679031
- Brooklyn Hospital Center|Conemaugh Valley Mem Hospital
- Tehran School Of Medical Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Arjomand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arjomand speaks Persian.
