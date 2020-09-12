See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Farhad Farjoudi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farhad Farjoudi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Farjoudi works at Farhad Farjoudi, MD in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Farhad Farjoudi, MD
    23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 108, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 943-3334
    Farhad Farjoudi, MD
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 250, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 943-3334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bacterial Sepsis
Baker's Cyst
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Cirrhosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gastritis
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Leukocytosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurogenic Bladder
Neutropenia
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pancytopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Subacute Thyroiditis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Farhad Farjoudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1215251822
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
