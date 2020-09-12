Dr. Farhad Farjoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farjoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- CA
- Laguna Hills
- Dr. Farhad Farjoudi, MD
Dr. Farhad Farjoudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhad Farjoudi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Farjoudi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Farhad Farjoudi, MD23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 108, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 943-3334
-
2
Farhad Farjoudi, MD113 Waterworks Way Ste 250, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 943-3334
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nephrotic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Renal Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Healthcare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Farjoudi?
I’ve seen 4 endocrinologists over the past 26 years with my extremely sensitive Type 1 diabetes - I even went to Mayo - After so many years of having doctors try to “pound a square peg into a round hole”, I’ve finally been fortunate enough to find one who is creative, smart & caring enough to think outside the box - Dr. Farjoudi’s adjustments to my insulin plan have improved my quality of life in just several months - I wish I’d met him many years ago, but at this point, I’m just going to be grateful & say “Better late than never”
About Dr. Farhad Farjoudi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Persian
- 1215251822
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Islamic Azad University-Tehran Branch
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farjoudi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farjoudi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farjoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farjoudi works at
Dr. Farjoudi speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Farjoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farjoudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farjoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farjoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.