Dr. Farhad Farokhi, DO
Dr. Farhad Farokhi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and Rochelle Community Hospital.
Cardiovascular Institute At Osf LLC444 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 395-9157
Osf Saint Paul Medical Center1401 E 12th St, Mendota, IL 61342 Directions (815) 398-3000
Ksb Medical Groupdr Hanif215 E 1st St Ste 212, Dixon, IL 61021 Directions (815) 398-3000
Osf Saint Anthony Medical Center5666 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 226-2000
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- Rochelle Community Hospital
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiac Electrophysiology and Cardiology
Dr. Farokhi has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farokhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farokhi speaks Arabic.
