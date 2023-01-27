See All Neurosurgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD

Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health and Sciences University

Dr. Limonadi works at Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Limonadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
    72780 Country Club Dr Ste A104, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 837-8020
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Cancer
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Cancer
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154386399
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health and Sciences University
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limonadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Limonadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Limonadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Limonadi works at Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Limonadi’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Limonadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limonadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limonadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limonadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

