Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD
Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health and Sciences University
Dr. Limonadi works at
Dr. Limonadi's Office Locations
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute72780 Country Club Dr Ste A104, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-8020Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Esther was fantastic.....through and very kind. The Dr is amazing. Even though I didn't have a back issue he was very informative discussing bone density and overall health. Excellent listener and answered all my questions. Very calm personality ..... an overall great experience.
About Dr. Farhad Limonadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1154386399
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limonadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limonadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limonadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limonadi works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Limonadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limonadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limonadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limonadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.