Dr. Farhad Naseh, MD
Overview of Dr. Farhad Naseh, MD
Dr. Farhad Naseh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Naseh works at
Dr. Naseh's Office Locations
Maryland Eye Institute6 Montgomery Village Ave Ste 103, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 840-2208Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Best doc ever !!!!
About Dr. Farhad Naseh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Italian, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naseh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naseh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naseh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naseh has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naseh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naseh speaks Arabic, Italian, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Naseh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naseh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naseh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naseh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.