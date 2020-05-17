See All Urologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD

Urology
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD

Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Nowzari works at Urology of Southbay in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nowzari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Southbay
    3400 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 921-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Norm Alder — May 17, 2020
    About Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1225059108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowzari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowzari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nowzari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nowzari works at Urology of Southbay in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nowzari’s profile.

    Dr. Nowzari has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowzari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nowzari speaks Persian, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowzari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowzari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowzari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowzari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

