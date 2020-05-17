Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowzari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD
Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Nowzari works at
Dr. Nowzari's Office Locations
Urology of Southbay3400 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 921-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am VERY pleased with the care I received from Dr. Nowzari and his staff. I had a very painful kidney stone that he addressed quickly and professionally. He prescribed the medications I needed for pain and then arranged minimally-invasive surgery to remove the stone, which went smoothly and as expected. He also recommended the Urolift procedure for BPH. I am so grateful I took Dr. Nowzari's advice for that too, which he performed in his office in a 1 hr out-patient procedure. The results are fantastic and exactly as he predicted. The nurses and staff are also very pleasant, professional, and treat their patients with dignity and respect. I highly recommend Dr. Nowzari for any urological issues someone may have.
About Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1225059108
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Nowzari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowzari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowzari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowzari works at
Dr. Nowzari has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowzari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nowzari speaks Persian, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowzari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowzari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowzari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowzari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.