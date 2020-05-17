Overview of Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD

Dr. Farhad Nowzari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Nowzari works at Urology of Southbay in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.