Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD

Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Tabriz University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Rabbani works at Farhad Rabbani MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rabbani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farhad Rabbani MD
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-7676
  2. 2
    Farhad Rabbani, MD
    16550 Ventura Blvd Ste 200, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2016
    Dr Rabbani, Is a great Medical Doctor and I know him and his staff for many years.... Ryan Gussman
    Ryan Gussman in Los Angeles, CA — Apr 01, 2016
    About Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Eastern Farsi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770503161
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tabriz University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabbani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabbani speaks Arabic, Eastern Farsi and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabbani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabbani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabbani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

