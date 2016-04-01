Overview of Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD

Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Tabriz University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rabbani works at Farhad Rabbani MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.