Dr. Rafizadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhad Rafizadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Farhad Rafizadeh, MD
Dr. Farhad Rafizadeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Lausanne School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Rafizadeh works at
Dr. Rafizadeh's Office Locations
-
1
Farhad Rafizadeh MD101 Madison Ave Ste 105, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-0928
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafizadeh?
I couldn't believe that I was "one of those women" considering plastic surgery. I am fit, but my jowls and droopy eyelids were making me look older than I felt. When I called to inquire, Chris was so pleasant and put me at ease. At my consultation, Dr Rafizadeh was personable, patient and attentive. He made suggestions but was not aggressive. It was apparent that he is an artist as well as a surgeon. Before I left that day, I scheduled my surgery. I am absolutely thrilled with the results which are totally natural. I think i look two decades younger. I especially appreciated the leisureliness of the follow-up visits. I will miss seeing Chris and Dr Rafizadeh!
About Dr. Farhad Rafizadeh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1770559064
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian
- Morristown Meml Hospital
- St Barnabas Med Ctr
- Lausanne School of Medicine
- Neuchatel University Switzerland
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafizadeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafizadeh works at
Dr. Rafizadeh speaks French and Persian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.