Dr. Farhad Sholevar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farhad Sholevar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Farhad Sholevar LLC2895 Hamilton Blvd Ste 104, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 435-8986Monday7:30am - 8:00pmTuesday7:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.257 Brodhead Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 435-8986Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sholevar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sholevar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sholevar has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sholevar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sholevar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sholevar.
