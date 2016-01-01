Overview of Dr. Farhad Sholevar, MD

Dr. Farhad Sholevar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Sholevar works at Farhad Sholevar LLC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.