Dr. Farhad Zangeneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zangeneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhad Zangeneh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhad Zangeneh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean.
Dr. Zangeneh works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Diabetes & Osteroporosis Clinic46090 Lake Center Plz Ste 106, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (703) 444-4450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zangeneh?
I LOVE this office staff and Dr Z! I have been with him for approximately 12 years and have been through so much. He cares for his patients, sometimes it seems too much, but he truly wants to see his patients be at their best. When I found out I had breast cancer a year ago, he personally even called me and told me to call him if I needed anything. He stays up to date with all my other doctors and they even love it because they get so much information from him that helps them diagnose better (this from my general practitioner, oncologist as well as my cardiac oncologist). His staff also goes above and beyond!! At times they are behind, but as a specialist most are since it takes them longer to explain things. Dr Z is very honest and blunt! Though it may sting sometimes in what he says, I know he is telling me the truth and is always on my side to help my body be in optimum shape ! I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Farhad Zangeneh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1114936937
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Jefferson Med Coll Hosps
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zangeneh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zangeneh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zangeneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zangeneh works at
Dr. Zangeneh has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zangeneh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zangeneh speaks Arabic and Persian.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Zangeneh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zangeneh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zangeneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zangeneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.