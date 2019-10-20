Dr. Farhan Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhan Ansari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farhan Ansari, MD
Dr. Farhan Ansari, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Covenant HealthCare - Cooper, Covenant HealthCare - Irving and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari's Office Locations
Northeast Michigan Pulmonary Associates800 Cooper Ave Ste 4, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant HealthCare - Cooper
- Covenant HealthCare - Irving
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best pulmonologist I've ever met!!
About Dr. Farhan Ansari, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1982717195
Education & Certifications
- U South Florida Affiliated Hospitals|WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
